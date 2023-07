Klapa Kartolina iz Kanade gostovala u Hrvatskoj

Klapa Kartolina just had one of the busiest times ever, while in Croatia. For the first time, we had the chance to perform at the evening of mixed klapas at the Festival of Dalmatian klapa in Omiš. This was truly an experience of a lifetime, and we are grateful for every moment of it. We proudly represented Croatian Canadians and we are happy that we could sing on the most prestigious stage of klapa singing in the world. We saw a lot of excellent performances, and established many new contacts. We are thankful to all the staff of the festival for this opportunity!

After the festival performance, we spent a few days of video recording at locations in Poljica and Split. These will be the scenes for our upcoming music videos for songs “Poljička” and “Hallelujah.” It wasn’t easy wearing our full traditional folk outfits in 30+ degree weather, shooting scenes for our song “Poljička” in Poljička knežija. However, we all enjoyed it, and it made our hearts full. We equally enjoyed filming scenes for our song “Hallelujah” in the cathedral of St. Domnius in Split. We are grateful to the parish priest don Ante Mateljan for letting us film in the cathedral.

The team that we have working on this project is fantastic and full of enthusiasm! We are thankful to directors Mr. Ivan Perić Poljičanin and Mr. Reggie Tiessen, to Mr. Goran Mikas as the traditional bagpiper and Mrs. Mira Kuvačić who is the Soparnik maker in the video and, of course, to the entire Klapa Kartolina team. We truly think that these two videos will be something to be proud of.

At this time, we are excited to go back to Canada to complete these videos. The videos will be part of a larger project that we are working on, which will be a documentary about our work and lives in Canada, along with our unbreakable bonds with Croatia. This project is being sponsored by Središnji državni ured za Hrvate izvan RH, and we are grateful for their support. Stay tuned for more exciting things coming!