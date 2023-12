Čestitka ravnatelja

Dear Croats abroad, It is the time of the year when our loved ones are around us and I wish you to spend the coming holidays in the same manner. In the surroundings of family and the warmth of home, many of you are on the other side of the world, celebrating Christmas in the context of your own traditions, but despite our differences on several continents, we all share the same bond, the tradition of gathering around the festive table, decorating the Christmas tree and remembering our homeland. In Croatia, the homeland of the emigrants, we try to provide various opportunities throughout the year through various programmes, cultural and social events, publications and donations to help people become more closely connected to their native land because the love of the Croatian expatriate village for their country of origin is immeasurable. On behalf of all the staff of the Croatian Heritage Foundation, I wish you a Merry and Blessed Christmas and a speedy arrival and I hope you stay in Croatia. Kind regards and all the best in 2024,

Mijo Marić, Director CHF