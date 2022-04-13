Spring HiT-1 has started

This twenty-fourth cycle will be attended by 23 participants from 12 countries (Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, France, Italy, Jamaica/Croatia, Netherlands, Peru, USA, Spain/Africa, Venezuela, Vietnam/Croatia)

The spring Croatian online course HiT-1 started on Monday, March 7. It is jointly conducted by the University of Zagreb, the Croatian Heritage Foundation, and the University Computing Center Srce, and it will be attended by 23 participants from 12 countries (Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, France, Italy, Jamaica/Croatia, Netherlands, Peru, USA, Spain/Africa, Venezuela, Vietnam/Croatia).

This twenty-fourth cycle is special because, in addition to scholarships for five students awarded by the Central State Office for Croats Abroad, there are five scholarship holders from the University of Zagreb. After the competition, the University of Zagreb awarded a total of 10 scholarships for the academic year 2021/2022 to candidates of Croatian origin from South America living abroad. The remaining five scholarship recipients will attend the fall cycle.

The Croatian HiT-1 online course consists of 7 teaching units for which students have a total of 12 weeks to master with the help of experienced lecturers and experts in Croatian as a foreign language Marija Bošnjak, Maša Musulin, and Zrinka Kolaković. Teaching is interactive, and the approach to language learning is individualized, which means that the content is adapted to the needs and capabilities of each individual. The course is conducted through an e-learning system and includes a mandatory 24 teaching hours with a lecturer via the Internet (Skype) when participants have the opportunity to talk to e-lecturers who are native Croatian speakers.

From the spring of 2011 to the spring of 2022, the course was attended by 260 students from about 50 countries on different continents and more than 6,000 hours of individual live classes were held.

The spring HiT-1 lasts until May 29, 2022, and the autumn course is planned for September 12 – December 4, 2022 (applications until September 2, 2022). More detailed information can be found at www.matis.hr.

Text: Lada Kanajet Šimić