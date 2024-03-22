Premijera dok. filma “Pepe Kalafot-posljednji trubadur škoja”

Hrvatska matica iseljenika Split i Opis film pozivaju vas na svjetsku premijeru filma “Pepe Kalafot – posljednji trubadur škoja”, koja će se održat na Veliki četvrtak, 28. 3. 2024., s početkom u 19 sati u kinu Karaman u Splitu.

Ulaz je slobodan i svi koji žele vidjeti film dobro su došli, također za sve Komižane i prijatelje Komiže, rasute po svijetu, premijera će se prenositi na internetu i možete je pogledati u vrijeme održavanja ili kasnije na sljedećoj poveznici:

Dear All,

The Croatian Heritage Foundation Split and Opis Film cordially invite you to the world premiere of the film “Pepe Kalafot – posljednji trubadur škoja”, which will take place on Thursday, March 28, 2024, starting at 7 p.m. at the Karaman Cinema in Split. Admission is free, and all those who wish to see the film are warmly welcomed. Additionally, for all residents of Komiža and friends of Komiža scattered around the world, the premiere will be streamed online, and you can watch it either during the event or later at the following link:

Estimadas/Estimados,

La Fundación Croata para la Emigración de Split y Opis Film tienen el placer de invitarles a la premier mundial de la película “Pepe Kalafot – posljednji trubadur škoja”, que se llevará a cabo el Jueves Santo, 28 de marzo de 2024, a partir de las 19:00 horas en el Cine Karaman en Split. La entrada es libre y todas las personas interesadas en ver la película son bienvenidas. Además, para todos los residentes de Komiža y amigos de Komiža dispersos por el mundo, la premier se transmitirá en línea y podrán verla durante el evento o más tarde en el siguiente enlace:

· https://youtu.be/d1MSkYlmuKk

